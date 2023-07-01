‘Unsettling and arousing’: The imaginative gymnastics of Luna Lopez’s portraits

As an only child, Luna Lopez spent a lot of time on her own. Raised by her single mother and grandparents in and around Copenhagen, she attributes her “big imagination” to those formative years. Growing up, Lopez was always very active, playing the drums and practising gymnastics most days of the week. But that all came to a halt when she turned 14 and was diagnosed with arthritis. Unable to use her body like she used to, she turned her creative focus to photography. In 2015, she attended Fatamorgana, the art photography school in Copenhagen, then moved to Sweden to study fine art photography at HDK-Valand in Gothenburg from 2018 to 2021.

Lopez’s mother is a dancer. Contrasting her mother’s fluid movement with her own severely restricted motion led to the photographer’s fascination with the body and its expression. “When my body stopped functioning in my teenage years, I became aware of how fragile it is and how easily it can get damaged,” she explains. Lopez uses her lens to explore that fragility, and trace a multitude of bodies and forms. She frames them as artworks; the contours of reclining limbs, the crevices of folded skin. “To photograph the body in a sculptural way has become a way to really study it and maybe even to normalise and alter the sides we don’t normally show.”

Lopez’s practice is rooted in classic documentary – she names Sally Mann “as a person whose work lives within me. She was the first photographer who really moved me.” As her work evolved, Lopez preferred to practise in a more controlled and staged environment. Her process is slow, intimate and playful. Working solely in analogue, she photographs friends and people who move within similar social circles. Her favourite subjects are people she feels she can connect with personally, describing her photography as “driven by emotions”.