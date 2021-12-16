Sally Mann wins the 2021 Prix Pictet award

Currently in its ninth iteration, the Prix Pictet has championed photography that draws attention to the climate crisis. Since 2008, over 4700 artists have been nominated for the award. Drawn from a global network of 300 nominators, the shortlist this year includes Rinko Kawauchi, David Uzochukwu, and Lisa Oppenheim. The award comes with a prize of 100,000 Swiss francs (£82,000).

“Fire has hardly been out of the news since the inferno that consumed Notre-Dame in Paris in early 2019,” says Stephen Barber, chair of Prix Pictet. “We have seen record rainforest blazes in the Amazon, forest and bush fires in Australia, and conflagrations in California. Fire destroys and it renews. Fire means survival, renewal, and economic prosperity. Yet our abuse of this most capricious of elements is the source of most of our environmental woes.”