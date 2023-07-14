Kin Coedel’s ode to Tibet’s yak-yarn craft artists

For centuries, the yak and the Tibetan people have shared an inseparable bond. Kin Coedel tells the story of a nomadic community who stayed true to their traditions when China’s rapidly growing economy threatened Tibet’s way of life

The yak is a majestic animal. Grazing on the plains of the Tibetan Plateau, this ox-like beast – with lungs three times the size of a domestic cow’s – is perfectly adapted to the region’s low temperatures and high altitude. Its regal horns protrude from a thick, shaggy coat, which hangs over a layer of soft fluff, protecting a muscular build that can survive on very little sustenance. Herds of yaks can number in the hundreds – and they are never alone. Look carefully and among them there will be a group of nomads, dutifully watching over the animals, following them through the mountains, tending to their needs. The lives of the yaks and the Tibetan people are inseparably interconnected; to them, they are sacred.

In recent years, this bond has taken on a new meaning. Yak yarn, also known as khullu, has been spun and woven by the nomadic communities for centuries. As soft as cashmere and warmer than merino wool, the thick, breathable fibre has become popular in the luxury fashion market. With some 90 per cent of all yaks in the world living on the Tibetan Plateau, designer taste for the yarn has unlocked an industry almost exclusive to the region. One village, Ritoma, in the Gansu district, thrives thanks to this. In 2007, Norlha Atelier, the first khullu studio, opened its doors in the village. At the time, the settlement was home to some 230 families, 6000 yaks and 20,000 sheep. Norlha wished to collaborate with the Tibetan community, honing its craft and adapting it so that it could function within a commercial framework, while still honouring the tradition. Today, over half of the people living in the village work for the fashion label, which in turn supports them and their requirements. It is here that Kin Coedel’s story begins.