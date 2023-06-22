Isolation and loneliness: A striking portrayal of unexpected pregnancy

“Loneliness was the main theme throughout the pregnancy,” she says. “It was a weird experience; you can’t relate to anyone. Even those that have been pregnant before saying ‘I’ve been there’ doesn’t always help. Because they’re not there right now.” In her self-portraits, Carr-Daley often obscures her body (sometimes with everyday objects like pillows), creating partial or concealed images to convey the sense of isolation.

Carr-Daley’s British-Jamaican heritage flows into the series. One photograph is an archival image of her family members wearing pin-striped suits, a motif the artist associates with Jamaica. During the pregnancy, her close relationships with her mother and grandmother created a strong network of intergenerational support, with its Caribbean influence.

Race informed the project in other ways, particularly the young mother’s experience in healthcare. Only once during the pregnancy did she see a Black nurse. “I was constantly having tests done because of my ethnic background,” Carr-Daley says. In hospitals, the implication seemed to be that by not getting invasive tests done, she was increasing the potential of risk to her unborn child. “I felt bad for being a Black pregnant woman. I didn’t get to enjoy it all the time, especially compared with white expectant mothers.”

Not Ready Not Steady GO! became a vehicle for conversations between Carr-Daley and her partner, a prompt for empathy and understanding. Her images show him smiling generously or doing his hair in the bathroom; a young life continuing alongside tremendous change. “Taking the photographs enabled us to have conversations about how he felt,” Carr-Daley says. She invites the viewer to share her perspective – to feel her emotion, to share the load. “Even though it’s my journey, pregnancy also affects everyone else around you.”