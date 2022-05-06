Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival returns to Toronto for its 26th edition

Among the core exhibitions of this edition, Atlanta-born photographer Tyler Mitchell is presenting work at three sites in Toronto, all curated by Mark Sealy, under the name Cultural Turns. This includes an exhibition at CONTACT Gallery, an outdoor installation at Metro Hall, and a presentation on billboards at Dupont and Dovercourt. While the exhibition features a full selection of Mitchell’s richly hued and intimate images, the Metro Hall installation comprises just 13 large-scale portraits of models amidst colourful flowers and green spaces. Meanwhile, the billboards focus even further, featuring images that celebrate the Black gaze through the self-assured, unfaltering stares of two people on one billboard and a close-up of a face on another as they look directly into Mitchell’s lens.

Now based in New York, Mitchell has become known for his visionary images celebrating the Black experience, so for CONTACT, he and Sealy wanted to extend that by bringing “a bold vision to the city” and, as Sealy writes in his accompanying essay, to create an experience that melts away “the destructive binary politics of ‘us’ and ‘them’”. Addressing the objectifying colonial history of photography as it relates to Black bodies, Sealy writes that Mitchell’s work is about reflecting a defiant sense of Black being – “one that sheds the degrading skins of categorisation and classification so evident in photography’s past”. Many of the themes in this work reverberate throughout the festival as a whole, including subjectivity and representation, visibility and social possibility. Mitchell and Sealy will also present a live conversation as part of a wider public programme of Festival talks and events.