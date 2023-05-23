Rehab Eldalil retraces her Bedouin roots – with help from a community in South Sinai

Collaborating with indigenous tribes in Egypt, the photographer uses local stories, poetry, embroidery and nature guides to reconcile her own ancestry

For many years, Rehab Eldalil felt like something was missing in her life – but she could not say exactly what. Growing up, the documentary photographer remembers feeling in limbo and having no grasp of her ancestry and this unexplained spiritual connection with Sinai and its Bedouin community. In her first book, The Longing Of the Stranger Whose Path Has Been Broken, she articulates a journey of self-discovery through a multidisciplinary approach that helped her reconnect to her past and reimagine her artistic future.

“I started this project in 2009 to trace my heritage,” Eldalil tells me from her home in Cairo. “I was sitting with a Bedouin elder who was curious about my last name – which translates to the guide – and I discovered I had Bedouin ancestors, most likely part of the Jebeleya tribe, who’ve been inhabiting the St Catherine region in South Sinai for more than 1400 years. I was re-rooting myself without even knowing. The project opened up a wider question about belonging, and over time I realised this was not just my story – it was the community’s story, and I had to involve them in the work.”