Min Ma Naing invokes her longing for Myanmar

Photographs from her last days in Myanmar are dispersed through the sequence, like a subtle call-and-response between the past and present. Memories can be fickle, and Naing’s images embody their ephemeral quality – as though they are reaching for a specific moment in time, out of fear it might one day fade.

The work is deeply personal, but it is also part of her ongoing interest in collective trauma, the Burmese diaspora, and life after the coup. The 39-year-old started out as a press photographer, but before that, she was a teacher’s trainer. Growing up under a dictatorship, “it was quite hard for [my generation] to know what our interests were. We didn’t have a lot of opportunities, so I didn’t know what I was interested in until I found photography,” she says.

But when Naing first picked up a camera, it was not as a hobby or for artistic pursuits. Rather, it was for protection. She was in Hong Kong studying for an MA in education. According to Naing, in Myanmar it is “taboo” for women to go to parks, as they are widely presumed to be hubs for prostitution. In Hong Kong, Naing was free to enjoy the city’s green spaces. However, she still encountered problems. “We [the Burmese] are overly friendly,” she explains. “People misinterpreted my smiles, and men approached me with their phone numbers. They thought I was a Filipino housekeeper, or that I was looking for a second job as a sex worker.”