Celebrating 75 years of the NHS

A new photobook memorialises the triumphs and trials of the early years of Britain’s National Health Service, providing a timely reminder of its importance

The National Health Service (NHS) was born in 1948 out of the belief that good healthcare should be available to all, regardless of wealth. Promising to care for the citizens of Britain ‘from the cradle to the grave’, it is widely regarded as one of the country’s greatest political achievements.

As we approach the NHS’s 75th anniversary on 5 July, a new book gathers archival images from picture libraries and media organisations, memorialising the triumphs and trials of its early decades. Published by Hoxton Mini Press, The National Health Service captures many ‘firsts’: nurses proudly cradling the first babies to be born on the NHS; a portrait of Sir John Charnley, the doctor who performed Britain’s first successful hip operation in Britain in 1962; and the arrival of the world’s first CT scanner in 1972.