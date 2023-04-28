‘Humour and nuance’: How a community paper created new narratives for a remote Welsh town

Nestled in a picturesque valley in south Wales, the town of Abertillery is largely unremarkable, home to little more than a few coffee shops, a bakery, and a Wetherspoons pub. When Sebastian Bruno arrived there in 2015, his hopes for his three-month stay were simple: low rent, and a strong sense of community. What he didn’t expect was to find a project that would keep him in Abertillery for a further two years, and which continues to fascinate him today.

“Loads of great photographers have made work in the Welsh valleys, and so the idea was to do something different,” Bruno explains. “One of the strategies I thought of was to become the staff photographer for the local paper.” The paper in question, The Abertillery and Ebbw Valleys Dynamic, had first been published earlier in 2015 and, through regular columns including Sheep of the week, had become a surprise local success.