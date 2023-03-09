What we see: championing women and non-binary image-makers

A new book, What We See, is the next step. Curated by Zalcman and Sara Ickow, senior manager of exhibitions and collections at New York’s International Center of Photography (ICP), the book features 100 photographs from women and non-binary photographers, including Carol Guzy, Patience Zalanga, Paula Bronstein, and Yumna Al-Arashi, covering diverse subjects: conflict, the natural world, family life. The book is divided into four chapters – Identity, Place, Conflict and Reclamation – and laid out simply, with each photo accompanied by a short text by its creator, making clear the diversity of female photographic perspectives.

Currently, around 85 per cent of photojournalists are men, suggest Women Photograph, a statistic reflected in the World Press Photo state of the industry report. (One study found that nearly 89.1 per cent of photojournalists are men in the US; another that 85 per cent of newswire photographers are men). The collective analysed global newspapers and found the percentage of lead photos on front pages by women and non-binary photographers is shockingly low – just 7.2 per cent for the Wall Street Journal in the first quarter of 2022, for example.

This isn’t just an issue of work equality. Media coverage helps to determine which issues and causes people talk and care about, including influential lawmakers, activists, and politicians. “We’re all missing the story,” Sara Ickow says. “We’re missing details, layers and levels of stories, such as the people impacted by different conflicts or climate change.”