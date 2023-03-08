Marilyn Stafford: The documentary pioneer remembered

Between 1949 and the mid-1950s, Stafford made candid street portraits in various Parisian neighbourhoods, including Boulogne-Billancourt and in the Cité Lesage-Bullourde, where she photographed children playing in its narrow streets. Despite the children’s harsh living conditions, Stafford’s great empathy with them is palpable, as are the youngsters’ playful interactions with the photographer. Stafford felt at ease on the street, she said, during our interview for the catalogue of her 2020 exhibition, Les Enfants de la Cité, that I curated. It was not long after the Second World War, and there were very few photographers – let alone women photographers – wandering about the streets making photographs.

In 1955, Stafford was introduced to Henri Cartier-Bresson by Indian writer Mulk Raj Anand. The famed photographer became Stafford’s friend and mentor, and she accompanied him on many of his urban photography walks. She recalled sitting with him in a café one day: “He had the camera at his waist and he just saw a picture and he clicked it; he didn’t even put the camera to his eye. He knew how to operate that Leica so well.”

Cartier-Bresson always tried to blend into the background, and through him Stafford learned to wear totally unobtrusive clothing. “He always wore a raincoat and a hat. I took the habit of understating whenever I went out to take photographs. It became a pattern in my life. Even though I later worked for years in the fashion industry, I always wore something very nondescript to not stand out.” Working in fashion, Stafford took models into the streets, and was one of the first photographers to merge street and fashion photography.