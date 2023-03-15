Three initiatives to support in aid of earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

SIX.TWO Editions’ print sale features more than 200 photographers, while Pictures for Purpose sees 30 artists contribute works. Read more about three key fundraisers below
The devastation caused by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on 6 February is unfathomable. At the time of writing, the death toll has exceeded 50,000, thousands are still missing, and millions have become homeless.
The event has been described by the World Health Organisation as the worst natural disaster in the European region for a century. As both countries continue to appeal for international aid, here’s three photographic fundraising initiatives you can support.
SIX.TWO Editions
Last week, a group of US-based artists teamed up to launch SIX.TWO Editions, a print sale of work by over 200 internationally-based photographers. Martin Parr, Alec Soth, Shirin Neshat, Diana Markosian, George Georgiou, Jack Davison, Susan Meiselas, Roger Ballen, and Vanessa Winship are among some of the world-renowned artists who have joined the sale.
Prints can be purchased through the SIX.TWO Editions website until midnight (EST) on 20 March. All profits will be donated to non-governmental organisations executing relief efforts on the ground.
Si̇rkhane Darkroom
Founded in 2017, Si̇rkhane Darkroom is a non-profit mobile darkroom and photo lab based in Mardin, Turkey, a few kilometres from the Syrian border. Aimed at young refugees and underprivileged children, its programmes and workshops aim to educate and empower through analogue photography processes.
The initiative is currently fundraising to expand its activities to regions most affected by the earthquake along the Turkish-Syrian border. Support its campaign here.
Pictures for Purpose
Pictures for Purpose launches tomorrow with a selection of 30 prints, including work by photographers with an affinity to the affected regions, such as Devin Yalke, Olgaç Bozalp, Gün Solène Şahmaran, and Yusuf Sevinçli. Also included are prints from leading names including Christopher Anderson, Carmen Winant, Daisuke Yokota and Harley Weir.
Previous sales by Pictures for Purpose have raised funds for food banks during the Covid-19 lockdowns, the climate crisis, and the war in Ukraine. For the first time, this iteration features larger prints in runs of 30 by Lea Colombo, Olgaç Bozalp, and Sarah van Rij, with editions priced at €750.
The sale will be live through Pictures for Purpose from 16 until 30 March, with all proceeds donated to Ahbap, a grassroots voluntary aid network in Turkey, and White Helmets, a humanitarian volunteer organisation operating in Syria.