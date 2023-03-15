Three initiatives to support in aid of earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

SIX.TWO Editions’ print sale features more than 200 photographers, while Pictures for Purpose sees 30 artists contribute works. Read more about three key fundraisers below

The devastation caused by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on 6 February is unfathomable. At the time of writing, the death toll has exceeded 50,000, thousands are still missing, and millions have become homeless.

The event has been described by the World Health Organisation as the worst natural disaster in the European region for a century. As both countries continue to appeal for international aid, here’s three photographic fundraising initiatives you can support.