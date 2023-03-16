‘Reflective nostalgia’: recreating a lost Russian childhood

When Margarita Galandina revisits well-loved places from her youth, the Russian artist is struck by how different they feel. On a practical level, the changing scale of the body relative to the world it inhabits creates new perspectives as children become adults. Returning to both rural Britain and Siberia, her ancestral home, Galandina also noticed that a sense of enchantment was missing, suffusing these intimate locations with newfound unfamiliarity.

For her BA project at Central Saint Martins, Galandina wanted to recapture the “natural curiosity and playfulness” of her childhood memories in the British woodlands. Depicting the artist’s friends at one with nature during lockdown, Hide and Seek references the popular children’s game. “I am originally from south-eastern Siberia, so the series was about recreating that feeling while being in a limited environment,” says Galandina. “I was recreating my memory, which is always going to be different from what I actually