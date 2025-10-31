Jalan and Jibril Durimel are building a fictional republic in the tropics

The twin brothers are working on a long-term book project reimagining a homeland rooted in Black beauty and belonging, on the back of their project Lundambuyu’s Mobility Program

Jalan and Jibril Durimel’s story started on the internet. The twin-brother photographers – born in Paris, raised in Miami until age 12, with a stint in Saint Martin, the Caribbean – began making videos together on YouTube with their channel Those Damn Twins. The experience taught them basic editing and visual storytelling, coupled with an early experience working alongside their mother who tried to launch a fashion blogger reality show in Saint Martin and which exposed them to Tumblr, fashion, and the aesthetics of online style communities. The influence of dreamy, romanticised visuals from the digital and editorial fashion worlds remain as an echo in their work, though today, their images seem grounded in something slightly more human and emotive.

“Our whole life with cameras has been based on admiration and imitation,” says Jalan Durimel. “At first, it was about copying the things we loved – comedy YouTube, fashion blogs, film photography – until we realised we were really just trying to find out what our image could be.”

The Durimel brothers – known collectively as Durimel – have built a practice defined by self-teaching, collaboration, and an ongoing search for creative autonomy. Their work, which merges fashion, portraiture, and cinematic composition, has grown from an instinctive fascination with moving images into a mature visual language that foregrounds warmth, colour, and diasporic identity.

“We didn’t study photography formally,” says Jibril. “We went to a community college in Los Angeles to study cinema, mostly to get back into the US, and then learned photography from friends who were studying at ArtCenter. Each of them gave us one piece of the puzzle, and we taught ourselves the rest.”