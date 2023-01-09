Bravery and resilience: Portrait of Britain Volume 5 winners

The 99 winning images of Portrait of Britain Vol 5 provide a snapshot of a frenzied year. Designed to illustrate the diversity of life in modern Britain, the award invites us to reflect on the multiplicity of voices and stories across the country, forming a precious historical record of British life. The 99 winning portraits will be exhibited in a digital exhibition in partnership with JCDecaux, alongside a hardback book featuring 200 shortlisted images, published by Hoxton Mini Press. From a north London cowboy and a Scottish football fan to familiar faces such as Grayson Perry and David Attenborough, the photographs act as vignettes of Britain, taking viewers on a ride across generations, geographies and genders.

Portrait of Britain returns for its sixth edition, with the winning images selected by a panel of jurors compiled from professionals in the photography industry. Among them is the chair of Southbank Centre and Nigerian-born photographer Misan Harriman. He believes that what unites the winning photographs is their ability to honestly capture the “human condition”. “All the winning images have an unfiltered observation of the human condition from a very British point of view,” he says. “The judging criteria that I loved the most was bravery and intimacy, both from the subjects and the photographer, to create a great portrait.”