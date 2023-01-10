Kateryna Radchenko explores one Ukrainian city’s determination to protect its culture from Russian attacks

The photographer constructs a contemporary portrait of a city that was once home to a key uranium extraction site, a crucial part of the Soviet nuclear project

Zhovti Vody is a small town in Ukraine’s Kamianske region. Its name – literally translating to ‘yellow waters’ – was ascribed in 1895, due to its serene location on the Zhovta River. However, when the country was part of the Soviet Union, classified government correspondence referenced it by a different name – Mailbox 28 – to keep its location a secret.

The town was then home to a key uranium extraction site, a crucial part of the Soviet nuclear project. Given the significance of the industry and need for discretion, only a limited number of people were permitted to go in and out, and residents were rewarded for staying put with disproportionately comfortable lifestyles compared to the rest of the county’s living conditions.

There are up to 25 former closed cities in Ukraine, but this one was of particular interest to Kateryna Radchenko because it was where her grandfather was born. She was fascinated by the morbid contradiction of a “Soviet paradise” luring people into living somewhere that was exposed to the dangers of radiation. However, when the factories were forced to close in 1991 as the Soviet Union fell, “the way of life changed completely, the city was forgotten,” says Radchenko. “The younger generation started to leave, the older generation lost their jobs. It was a time of stagnation.”