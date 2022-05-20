Drift through the dreamscapes of Sean Lotman’s latest book

Made over the course of almost 15 years in 20 countries, Lotman’s book invites us to choose our own adventure

Sean Lotman wants to take us on a journey. The 95 images comprising his latest book were made over the course of almost 15 years in 20 countries, including India, Cambodia, Guatemala, Egypt, Turkey, Taiwan, and Australia. But it is not his own journey that the photographer wishes to recount. Designed to encourage viewers to mix-and-match images – like a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure novel – we are invited to drift through a selection of hazy landscapes. The journey is akin to lucid dreaming; an act of both intentional choice and letting go. One path may lead to golden deserts and soft cyan skies, but flip the page and you are met by neon lights and motorbikes. Whichever way one chooses to travel, the destination is ultimately up to you, and has the potential to be different with each visit.

The work is as much a study of colour as it is of place. Bursting with deep yellows, violet blues, and crimson reds, all of the images are made with a Diana f+ toy camera, and hand printed in the darkroom. The object itself is sophisticated in design – tall, thin, and structured in three parts. While the contents feel personal, its form and structure invites an open interpretation and interaction with the work. The first and final Choose-Your-Own-Adventure sections bookend a flow of images that fold out into larger spreads. Along the outer edges of these central pages are snippets of poetry, written by Lotman on the road. Its title, The Sniper Paused So He Could Wipe His Brow, is an excerpt from one of these poems: “I chose that title because it sounded intriguing to me and thus might call the wandering attention of others. It’s the first step into a strange, wild place that is the book’s world,” he explains.

Originally from Los Angeles, Lotman now lives in Kyoto, Japan, with his wife, photographer Ariko Inaoka, their son Tennbo, and dog Monk. Below, Lotman expands on his process and inspiration – from science-fiction and dreams, to the importance of colour.