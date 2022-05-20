Drift through the dreamscapes of Sean Lotman’s latest book

Do you find a lot of meaning in colour?
I’m in love with colour! And it’s a huge part of my work because I’m trying to repurpose it in darkroom colour printing to conjure mood, fantasy, and flights-of-fancy. I think colour can be just as much a subject in a photograph as a person or landscape. I love films and when I’m watching them, I can sense a certain patina in the colour that suggests an era. Sure, the fashions are telling, but colour film was evolving all the time and there appear (at least to my eyes) mini-epochs of certain sorts of colour scheme.
Like fashion, these colour film technologies have evolved and are no longer in general use. Colour can engender a profound sense of nostalgia. There’s something so appealing about nostalgia, because it’s looking back – we were younger then, more innocent, and somehow didn’t know how good we had it. Colours have so much power and feeling and I want to harness some of that in my pictures.
You say you wanted to create something akin to a dream. Do you dream a lot? What interests you about this state of mind?
I dream a lot. The dreams don’t make sense most of the time – they are confounding and strange, and they fade quickly by the time I’m up and making my first coffee. But I think a healthy dream life might benefit stream-of-conscious thinking, which is good for the artistic process. In that befuddled lull between dreaming and waking, I often have creative ideas for projects, or perhaps the language that bridges the ongoing project and the subconscious impulse behind it comes to me. A number of my best ideas come to me, not from dreaming, but from waking.
I like art that has a dreamy aesthetic. Especially photography. Life can be disappointing and mundane, the outlook bleak, so a world composed of its own dreamy structure and language can be something worth escaping into. We all have fantasies where we all like to roam. Having otherworldly places to escape, whether they be cinema, literature, music, dreams, or a vivid imagination, is one of the essential elements of being alive.