On home and heritage: ‘Beautiful Experiments’ at London Art Fair’s Photo50

This was the “starting point” for their vision of the exhibition which asks “similar questions as to what do home and place mean to women who come from a range of diasporic heritages”. And ideas of home have changed considerably, particularly in recent years. When asked about their decision to include multiple generations of women and non-binary photographers, they explain that “approaches to the domestic space have changed as second and third-generation artists have considered their heritage – from the earliest work, which record the ‘front room’ to contemporary images of the alternative club scene, where there is a ‘home away from home’”. They go on to say that “although not always the case, it has traditionally been women who have needed to create safe spaces for themselves and their communities”.

Also crucial for Odubanjo and Barron was enabling each photographer to express themselves without limitation. Though the artworks “resonate with one another through the overarching theme”, each artist’s works are “very different explorations”. “We wanted the presentations of the works to reflect this and allow room for experimentation in their individualities – something which may not always be the case in group exhibitions,” they clarify. As such, the photographers were encouraged to display their work in “new, risk-taking ways”, and to “play around with different ways to present photography to a wider audience”. Ultimately, these are the questions the curators want exhibition visitors to leave with: “Where do I feel at home? Where do I belong? Where am I from and where can I go? What is my heritage?”.