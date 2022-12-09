Photographer, painter and printmaker: Jyoti Bhatt looks back at five decades of work in a new monograph

The book’s title is inspired by an essay by the scholar Diva Gujral, which is published inside the monograph. “Across Bhatt’s work you see familiar motifs, ideas, shapes and patterns appear and reappear,” says Gaskell. The silhouette of the face, for example, appears in a number of his photographs, prints and paintings. The peacock is also commonly seen; real peacocks but also painted murals of the majestic bird on the walls of village homes. “One might see them occurring again in his sketchbooks, or as stencilled forms within other shapes across his practice,” says Gaskell. “Quotation and repetition is an important part of his work, and the title lends itself to this idea.” The book also contextualises the shifting political and cultural landscapes that formed the backdrop to Bhatt’s career, and includes essays by seminal figures in Indian art, including the dancer Geeta Kapur and art historian Jyotindra Jain, as well as reprinted texts by modernist icons such as László Moholy-Nagy. It also incorporates writings by Bhatt himself.

Time & Time Again ultimately seeks to tell two stories at once. “One is the story of India’s first art school, set up after Independence [in 1947], and its mission in creating artists who looked progressively outwards in the spirit of modernism while also looking to the traditional art forms in the country, to form a new style of art-making,” he says. The other key story is, of course, that of Bhatt’s personal evolution as an artist. Beyond this, Gaskell says, there are “hundreds of micro narratives” to be discovered, told through Bhatt’s vast depiction of Indian folk traditions, rural life, artists and craft practices across a spellbinding half-century of photography.