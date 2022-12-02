BJP’s Christmas gift guide

Photoworks’ Festival in a box

From £35/year

When Covid-19 hit, Brighton-based charity Photoworks had to rethink the model of the traditional festival. The result was a “Covid-proof” outdoor exhibition, and the opportunity to experience it at home: the Festival in a box. Containing prints that fold out in varying sizes, as well as wall labels and texts to supplement them, the “portable festival” enables viewers to take on the role of the curator in their own home, deciding where and how to install it.

Sign your loved one up to become a Photoworks Friend, and they’ll receive discounts on photobooks, educational resources, invitations to events, and the latest edition of the Festival in a box – Photoworks Festival: From Little Acorns.