Five exhibitions to visit at Indian Photo Festival

In the southern city of Hyderabad, India’s ancient islamic heritage is unmissable. The iconic four-sided Charminar mosque in the Old City forms part of the city’s collective consciousness. Further out, on the southern banks of the Musi River, stands the magnificent Salar Jung Museum. It is one of the largest museums in the world, and a venue for this year’s Indian Photo Festival (IPF).

Situated within Hyderabad’s rich history, IPF – now in its eighth edition – is the country’s longest-running photography festival. “Ultimately, it’s a celebration of photography in India. This has been our ongoing mission and we continue to build on it year after year,” said founder Aquin Mathews, who launched the festival in 2015 in response to the lack of support for India’s photographic community.

With just two weeks left until the festival closes, we round up five of the most thought-provoking exhibitions from this year’s programme.