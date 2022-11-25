Aria Shahrokhshahi on how his OpenWalls Arles winning portrait reconciled familial wounds

Shahrokhshahi speaks over the phone from South Korea after a full day of shooting a commercial project. He sees his OpenWalls winning portrait much like he does all of his work: an investigation into the relationship he has with his subject. “The picture is from a series of images about my very complex relationship with my mom,” he explains. Photographing his mother, and indeed exhibiting the photo, has been a form of catharsis. “It’s a way for me and my mum to develop our relationship and to heal our relationship, for us to get closer and for me to get to know her in a different way.”

For the 26-year-old photographer, seeing the image of his mother framed and hung at Galerie Huit Arles was a moment of great magnitude. “Seeing her in a proper gallery is a strange feeling,” he recalls. “There’s something so special about seeing your picture on the wall in real life.” Although his mother couldn’t see the exhibition in person, Shahrokhshahi sent her pictures of the image on display, which he said drove home heightened feelings of gratitude and accomplishment. “She found the whole thing wicked,” he chuckles. “And I felt really proud of her and in a way, I felt proud of myself.”

Exhibiting not only affected Shahrokhshahi’s personal outlook but also impacted him professionally. According to the Nottingham-born photographer, exhibiting his work inside the 17th-century mansion Galerie Huit Arles alongside the world’s greatest gathering for photographers, Les Rencontres d’Arles, was a huge achievement. “Having your work being shown in a place that I’ve admired for so long is kind of a dream,” he says. “Having your work show in Arles is a real milestone as a photographer.”