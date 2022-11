In American photographer Matthew Genitempo’s new photobook, Mother of Dogs, atmospheric black and white images guide us through the artist’s local landscape. Based in Marfa, Texas while he was making this work, Genitempo began the project to document his daily walks with his partner, Ada, during the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. “As most people experienced, life sort of came to a halt, and so did the projects that I was working on at the time,” he says. “Our home was next to the railroad, and Ada and I would take early evening walks on the trail that ran alongside the train tracks. It began as a simple routine during uncertain times, and I just started bringing a camera along.”

Over the following months, Genitempo took pictures instinctively, eventually gathering a constellation of images of fields and dusty desert plains, backyards and railroad crossings, blurred pathways and portraits of Ada. Connected by their sense of quietude, the pictures are almost entirely void of other living beings save for a dog or two, and, seen together, they exude a dreamlike and poetic atmosphere. This wasn’t the photographer’s initial intention. Instead, it’s just something that seemed to emerge as the project developed. “I just wait to see what the pictures are doing, and then I follow that,” he explains. “And once I can see what direction I’m intuitively heading in, then I begin to imagine the entire project.” Taking all of the images on his 6×7 film camera, Genitempo also says that choosing to shoot in black and white was intuitive because it “just felt right” for the subject matter.