In Fabiana Sala’s latest series, we witness the bond between a mother suffering with Alzheimer’s disease and her daughter, who cares for her

As seen in Sala’s images, her grandmother’s world, and by extension her mother’s, was reduced to the immediate surroundings of her home. According to Sala, this setting acts as a “golden cage”; a “dangerous comfort zone that can unknowingly make us prisoners.” Both Lucia and Maria spent much of the latter’s final years within these confines, attempting to navigate the tangled web of emotions that come with the giving and receiving of full-time care.

The intimate photographs, shot in black and white, bear witness to the attention required by someone suffering with Alzheimer’s. Sala’s mother is seen cleaning, grooming and feeding her grandmother – she holds up her face, scrubs a stain on her top, and dries her wet hair. Among these images that show their interactions are shots of the home in which they take place, revealing familiar details of pulled back bedsheets and household clutter. There are also shots of the world outside. Scenes that Maria most likely looks out on from her window every day.

For those with Alzheimer’s, familiarity is important. Memory becomes a fickle thing that comes and goes, so being able to connect with and understand your surroundings is crucial. Recalling her grandmother’s own experiences, Sala says: “She could remember events from decades ago, and yet forget what she had eaten the night before. No longer able to perceive the world around her clearly and distinctly, her perception of time was thrown into a sort of limbo, where nothing remains the same, and, chronologically, her memories are misplaced.”