Mosse considers this new work his first outwardly “activist” project, having previously rejected the categorisation. He envisions Broken Spectre as a trilogy examining war zones and the violence of resource extraction. The film includes an unscripted monologue from a Yanomami woman named Adnea calling for the reinforcement of protection of demarcated lands. The team gained access to her after extensive searching that often seemed to lead nowhere. “It’s evident from the platform that we give Adnea in the film; she’s very much the author and confronts us, the photographers and the viewers, in a very direct way, giving us the feeling of complicity in the situation, and asking who will help solve the problem,” he says.

“The only way to change the world is through activism, but I was cagey about this categorisation of my work in the past because I thought about Walter Benjamin’s thoughts on art and autonomy – the autonomous artwork versus the work of agitprop or propaganda – and how an autonomous artwork can be instrumentalised,” he says. “I was coming from that school of thinking and I don’t see artwork in the same instrumentalised way. Ultimately it’s not about conscience, it’s about consciousness. It’s about shifting perception rather than telling people what to think. And I think a lot of people would agree with me there.”

The work draws its inspiration from a 1955 memoir by the French anthropologist Claude Lévi-Strauss. Based on travels that took place beginning in the mid 1930s, the travelogue primarily focuses on his reflections on the rapid destruction of the Brazilian Amazon and the impact of deforestation on its Indigenous inhabitants, and poignantly forewarns of the state of the rainforest today. “His travels around Brazil at that time were very specific and it just so happened that those were exactly the routes that I took – bizarrely, unwittingly, from Cuiabá to the route of General Rondon’s telegraph line, which was a slightly absurd or surreal symbol of modernity

leading into the heart of the rainforest when Lévi-Strauss was there,” Mosse says. “I suppose the reason I wanted to allude to this work is not only because it’s such an extraordinary book but because I had this fantasy in my mind: what if Lévi-Strauss were able to follow me and essentially retrace his path from years before? He would be even sadder if he was able to see the march of development today.”