This Hurts: Audrey Gillespie’s vibrant images capture the experience of being young and queer in Northern Ireland

“It’s about lesbian alt. culture, it’s about growing up, and having a weird conflicted background – it’s about navigating youth in Northern Ireland,” says the 24-year-old artist, as she presents her first solo show in London

Audrey Gillespie’s images are charged with a distinct energy. Characterised by neon lights, double-exposures, and low shutter speeds, the artist describes the aesthetic as “party atmospheres that are a bit sombre”. Picturing her close circle of friends, as well as strangers who later became friends, the images belong to an ongoing diaristic series titled This Hurts. “I really like that confliction of aesthetics, because it rang true to the feeling and the concept of the entire series,” Gillespie explains. “It’s about lesbian alt. culture, it’s about growing up, and having a weird conflicted background – it’s about navigating youth in Northern Ireland.”

The work – which includes painting and illustration as well as photography – goes on show today at Seen Fifteen Gallery in Peckham. It is the final instalment in Seen Fifteen’s trilogy of shows, titled The Troubles Generation. Curated by the gallery’s director Vivienne Gamble, the series invites Northern Irish artists to exhibit work that reflects on the legacy of living in the shadow of the 30 year civil conflict. So far, it has exhibited the work of Martin Seeds and Gareth McConnell, who were both brought up during the height of violence in the 1970s and 80s. As the final exhibiting artist, Gillespie represents the “post-troubles” generation: those who were born as the Good Friday Agreement was signed in 1998, marking an end to most of the violence of The Troubles.