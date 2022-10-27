On Location: Five photographic highlights of Helsinki

Animated by the country’s dramatically shifting seasons, the Finnish capital’s photographic scene has steadily gained international recognition since the 1960s. Here, we guide you through some of its artistic hotspots

Finland’s capital may float on a peninsula of 300 islands, but since the 1960s its photographic scene has been firmly grounded by a solid infrastructure. International-facing museums and galleries, a cohort of prolific publishing houses, and a weighty educational system underpin Helsinki’s photographic community. But changes are afoot. Financial support for artists is still healthy, but competition has never been greater. The funding model of previous decades, which bore valuable framed prints suited to the international art market, is now being undercut by new modes of self-publishing, performance and events.

Meanwhile, other dynamics whirl through the scene. There is increasing pull from international publishing houses (the likes of Kehrer and Hatje Cantz), alongside a generational shift towards local publishers, such as Khaos, Bokeh and UTU Press. Then there are the stylistic and thematic shifts, influenced by artists’ rising ecological concerns, the encroachment of a ‘Southern European’ documentary genre, and even tendencies towards the materiality of photography.

Cycles, flows and weather systems define and animate this city. With the turn of each season – from the uncanny darkness of January to the disarming levity of August – there is plenty to bewitch visitors in Helsinki’s art scene. New spaces seem to rise from the spring melt, and even as the winter encroaches, artists gather to plot and scheme.

Below, we pick out some of the city’s best spaces to enjoy photography – adapted from a feature first published in the Time & Community issue of British Journal of Photography.