Uwa Iduozee journeys from Finland to Nigeria, unspooling the hopes and dreams of first generation immigrants

A collaboration with writer Maryan Abdulkarim, the work is, ultimately, about presence and the act of belonging

“Thank you for your fearlessness” reads the final line of the project text. “And for the sacrifices you made for those that came after you. For us.”

This is the sentiment shared by Finnish-Nigerian image-maker Uwa Iduozee and writer Maryan Abdulkarim, in their collaborative book project, They Walked on Water. Developed over two years and exhibited in-part at this summer’s Helsinki Biennial, the project ruminates on the experience of those who immigrated to Finland between 1950-1990: the “trailblazers” who arrived from the US, the UK, Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Nigeria. Many are the same generation as Iduozee’s parents.

“We would often have conversations about our past with our parents”, Iduozee reflects, “about how differently our lives had panned out”. But beyond discussions held in the close-knit community of Afro-Fins, Iduozee was struck by the reductive dialogue around Black people in Finland, a history originating in 1899, the year Rosa Emilia Clay became the first person of African descent to claim Finnish citizenship. “There is a tendency to erase people’s stories,” Iduozee laments, especially when those stories lack the “newsworthiness” demanded of mainstream media. His instinct was to take the opposite emotional tack. “We weren’t inclined to look for the more sensationalist narratives”, Iduozee recounts. “We wanted to concentrate on the middle ground – the ‘normal’ experience – that we hadn’t heard growing up.”