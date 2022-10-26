Malta’s first queer-focused artspace opens with an emphasis on the transmasculine experience

Despite ranking as one of the best countries for LGBTQ+ rights, Malta “is still highly patriarchal,” say the co-founders of Rosa Kwir gallery, whose debut group show explores queer masculinity through the work of 12 international artists

For the sixth year in a row, Malta has ranked as the best country in the world for LGBTQ+ rights. It significantly outstrips its neighbours in terms of legislative progress on queer issues, with a full ban on conversion therapy and protections for Intersex people against non-consensual surgeries. Malta is also among just five countries which grants full equal constitutional rights to LGBTQ+ citizens.

Legal rights are clearly one of the most important tools for ensuring a fairer society, but softer measures can also be key in changing attitudes. Here, culture and education play a role. This is where new queer-focussed artspace Rosa Kwir, hopes to fit in. The space opened earlier this month in the central town of Balzan. It was co-founded in 2021 by multidisciplinary artists Romeo Roxman Gatt and Charlie Cauchi, and began as a digital archive compiling LGBTQ+ histories and narratives. Now branching out into a physical space, the venue is looking to expand the narrative around queer identity in Malta and beyond.