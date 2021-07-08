Maria Lax’s cinematic renderings of reported UFO sightings in Finland

Lax’s Some Kind of Heavenly Fire – one of two series winners of OpenWalls Arles 2021, currently on show at Galerie Huit Arles until 26 September – is a richly layered project. It is also a humane one, giving form to the stories of people long reluctant to reveal their experiences. One interviewee all but dragged Lax into a cupboard. “He was absolutely terrified,” the artist recounts, “because he found what he saw traumatising. But he also found it traumatising that people didn’t believe him.” Lax’s work tracks both individual trauma and that of the region; an agricultural, economically-depressed area often ridiculed by Finland’s metropolitan south. “The media mocked people quite mercilessly,” Lax explains, “and it definitely left scars.”

Lax previously worked as a cinematographer. Her first impulse was to direct a film. But securing funding was difficult; she turned to photography instead, quickly finding that the medium suited her desire for creative autonomy. “When you’re a photographer,” she explains, “you’re a director as well.” There is something of Lax’s previous profession in her work, which has the romance and majesty of 80s blockbuster cinema. One image is suffused with the glow of the aurora borealis, itself a sort of celestial fire. Another captures the cosmos itself. Even human-made light sources, like the neon signs on a block-like hotel, become eerie.