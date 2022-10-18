A new book of portraits reveals the reality of experiencing homelessness in the UK

How did you meet the participants, and how did you gain their trust to be part of this project?

The charity Shelter was a great help when it came to connecting me with people who were living in substandard housing. For those photographs, trust was primarily representative of the charity. Catherine Govier from Shelter was the cornerstone of most of those relationships. They trusted her implicitly and loaned me their trust through her. With other participants, I built trust by doing presentations at charities such as Back on Track and Inspiring Change Manchester, or occasionally in the common areas of homelessness shelters. Some people volunteered to take part after that.

Building trust for the street homelessness phase of the project was quite difficult. There is an imbalance of power and people may be suffering from mental health conditions, be abusing substances or could be survivors of domestic violence. My normal approach was to speak with them first, ask about their wellbeing and listen to what they had to say. I had to be sure that they were capable of giving informed consent, and if people were under the influence of alcohol or drugs, then I wouldn’t take any photographs.

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach when trying to win trust in a project like this. You have to be open and honest, give people respect, never be patronising, show real empathy and pick up the non-verbal signals when interacting with them. Some people don’t want to be photographed, but that is no reason to abruptly end a conversation.