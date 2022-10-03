Joanne Coates and Heather Agyepong create space for their authentic identities

This year’s Jerwood/Photoworks Awards winners explore once-hidden experiences, championing working-class identities and emotions deemed incompatible with societal norms

“Sometimes I’ve found it quite hard, because you think photography isn’t for you, or the industry isn’t for you,” explains one of this year’s Jerwood/Photoworks Awards winners, Joanne Coates. “When you come to a private view you think ‘do I have to adjust how I speak or the way that I dress?’”

Thankfully, on the day of her own private view, Coates has adjusted neither her broad Yorkshire accent nor her bright, floral dress. She sits, almost relaxed, beside her Border Collie, who has made the long journey from Swaledale to London with her. He’s a fitting reminder of the rural, working-class background which once made Coates so unsure of the photography industry, but which is now so central to her work.