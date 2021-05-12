Ira Lupu captures the Ukrainian cam girls navigating ‘the virtual gaze’

As Covid-19 swept across the globe, digitising our work, love, and intimacy, Lupu’s images took on an added significance. Just like the cam girls, our online and offline selves became fused together and pulled apart. Lupu witnessed this tension first-hand: “The girls would invite me to their [online] stream and I would see their constructed persona or web persona. This exact moment was almost transitional.” To be online is to be nowhere and everywhere at once.

While many of the models love their work, ‘camming’ can also take a psychological toll. “All of them, except for maybe one, started having problems with being online too much,” Lupu explains. “Mostly, you just look at yourself. Psychologically, it’s really intense. It brings out a lot of your traumas, issues with relationships, with men or with your own body.”

Though the images are unstaged, the models automatically posed when Lupu moved to take their photograph. “They have an almost physical reaction to the camera, they are not even conscious of it,” she explained. “I felt this was an important part of the project; the self-representation and staging.”