Immy Humes champions trailblazing women in her latest book, The Only Woman

“One of the things I actually understood in my bones, doing this project, was how the process of integration by sex and gender is exceedingly slow and piecemeal… it isn’t like a great wave of women entering public life. There’s the first woman—and it’ll be another four decades before the second one.”

The photograph of Clarke within the visibly male-saturated milieu set off what Humes, an award-winning documentary filmmaker and television producer, describes as “this itch.” The photo also reminded Humes of a famous shot from 1951 of Abstract Expressionists, featuring some 15 male artists and painter Hedda Sterne, an outlier rising from the recesses. “I started looking, looking, looking: memory bells going off. The lineup of the Bauhaus masters, a really great picture by Man Ray of the Surrealists… Then of course music: so many bands fronted by the only woman, since time immemorial. In the Cleveland symphony, the only woman is a harpist, even though the harp is the heaviest instrument!”

She collected these images for years. Humes found examples across countries, centuries and professions—be it a neurobiologist in Italy (Rita Levi-Montalcini, 1986) or a chess champion in Czechoslovakia (Vera Mechik, 1929) or a race car driver in New Jersey (Janet Guthrie, 1976). All the women were completely muffled by the volume of men in the image: sometimes obscured to the point of invisibility. There are the famous names—Jane Campion, Dorothy Parker, Colette, Marie Curie—and many unknown silhouettes: an unnamed secretary, an anonymous shipyard worker, an uncredited student.

“One of the things I understood doing this project, was how the process of integration by sex and gender is exceedingly slow and piecemeal… it isn’t like a great wave of women entering public life,” Humes notes. “There’s the first woman—and it’ll be another four decades before the second one.” The reality of gender inequality hits hard when visualised this tangibly. The archival images act as evidence; they are how Humes investigates: “Is there anywhere where this doesn’t apply?” The answer is, no, there is not.