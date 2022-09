He explains: “This is a project about all the things that make me depressed and anxious – it’s about racism and identity, the environment and climate change, religion and family, history and culture, and everything else I find myself thinking about, and the complicated ways that it all intersects.”

Spanning the years 2017 to 2020, the series has been a while in the making, and yet only properly took shape during 2022. Digging through his archive, Rahim began to pair images together that he felt had synergy, and slowly narratives began to emerge. “It wasn’t a project that was conceptualised prior to taking the photos, but rather was pulled together after the fact. It kind of inspired itself,” he explains. Curating each image carefully, he soon realised that his fears and worries had consciously or subconsciously worked their way into his photography over the years, showing up in both obvious and unlikely places.

In one photograph, titled Mammy, we can just make out a blurry collection of old figurines, the type of which has long since been denounced as racist and derogatory. Originating in the Jim Crow era as a way of reinforcing negative Black stereotypes, these figurines can still occasionally be found for sale. “I was in a gift shop in the Caribbean and though the shop was owned and operated by Black people, most of the customers were white so there was this weird tension,” Rahim says. “I didn’t go out of my way to find that, it just happened, and stuff like that happens all the time if your eyes are open to it.”