In his latest photobook, the New York-based photographer compiles a ‘case book’, exploring tales of alien abduction from his West Yorkshire hometown

“I was a young lad when my dad brought a national newspaper home with the story of Alan Godfrey’s encounter in it,” says British photographer Rik Moran. He is referring to the tale of a former police officer from Todmorden, West Yorkshire who, on 28 November 1980, claimed to experience an alien abduction. The story remains a much regaled part of local lore in the area where Moran grew up, and is the inspiration for his new photobook Chance Encounters in the Valley of Lights.

The story goes that Godfrey came across a huge spinning object skewed across the road in the early hours of the morning. “He tried to radio his station but it wouldn’t work, and his car wouldn’t start either,” Moran explains. “He saw a flash of light, and the next thing he knew he was 30 yards further down the road. He claimed he had 25 minutes of ‘lost time’, and during later hypnotic regression said he’d been taken on board the craft and examined.” Godfrey was also the first officer on scene to discover the dead body of a Polish miner named Zygmunt Adamski. Strange burns and an unknown substance on Adamski led many to believe the incident could be UFO-connected.