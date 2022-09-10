Emily Dodd-Noble captures intimacy and hedonism in Berlin’s underground rave scene

Titled 72 Hours – a tribute to the length of the parties – Dodd-Noble’s project is a snapshot into the city’s underground raves in the midst of the Covid-19

In December 2020, Emily Dodd-Noble left the UK for Berlin. At 22, she’d just completed her bachelor’s degree in fine art and was bursting with creativity. Like many mid-pandemic, she was feeling stagnant living back at home with family. She’d fallen in love with Berlin on a trip two years prior, doing “that clichéd thing” of discovering the city through its nightlife: “I was hooked on the energy. There was something really tangible about it. Berlin felt like a place I could thrive in.”

But in the midst of lockdown, the Berlin she landed in was a different place entirely. “The city felt like a skeleton of its former self,” she recalls from her living room in Kreuzberg. “The clubs had closed their doors, and it seemed as if a never-ending winter had descended.” After a month spent photographing the empty ice-covered streets, she was put in touch with a mutual friend who had connections in the underground rave scene.

One freezing night in January, film camera in hand, she descended into an abandoned basement club on the border of Prenzlauer Berg and Friedrichshain in old East Berlin, and discovered a hidden pocket of the city where the music hadn’t stopped. The bass reverberated off distressed concrete walls, and dancers moved hard and fast on broken tiles. “I’m pretty sure my expression was–,” she opens her mouth and widens her eyes in awe. “There was this energy radiating off people like steam. It was immense. It was a space where you could just let go.”