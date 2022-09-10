Emily Dodd-Noble captures intimacy and hedonism in Berlin’s underground rave scene

Dodd-Noble took solace in the moments of intimacy she shared with her subjects before the shutter closed. “My camera became a beautiful connecting point between myself and these charismatic strangers,” she says. “They allowed me to capture the energy and sense of self that they felt at that very moment in time, and we bonded in those brief periods of calm.” She describes her photographs as “precious items” that depict the minutes in which she met some of her closest friends.
As winter crept into spring, the crimson glow of DIY dancefloor lights was replaced by the golden rays of dawn in parks and lakesides, and Dodd-Noble’s techniques changed with the seasons. “I started off shooting in these dark basements, directing people towards the light,” she says, reflecting fondly on her early images, full of high-contrast artificial lighting. “Then I had to find the darkness and shadow in the daylight. It was fun having these spaces evolve because it meant that my skills and my eye evolved with them.”
When clubs reopened in June 2021, Dodd-Noble’s project came to a close. While it remains her baby, she’s glad to be moving on. “It came from a dark time. The rhythms of life were unhealthy, mentally and physically. It was an incredible thing to create, but I’m glad it’s not the project I’m living in any more,” she reflects.
She’s taking her learnings from lensing the pace and passion of underground parties and applying them to Berlin’s Ballroom scene and events run by queer collectives. “I’m attracted to queer spaces because people have worked hard to find the confidence to be their authentic selves, to go against social norms and binary constructs and find their own power. I want to photograph these individuals in order to accentuate their power. That’s what my photography is about.”