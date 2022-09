The show marks an evolution in Green’s life and artistic practice. While she remains deeply committed to centring the lives of Black and Brown people and the LGBTQIA+ community, the events of the last two years have instilled a newfound liberation in her creative process. “Rather than having a specific idea of how I want everything to look, I’ve been creating environments or scenarios with people I love and seeing if anything comes from that, but not demanding it,” she explains. “I’m permitting myself to figure [the work] out as I go. In the past, I felt I needed a very academic framework for what I was doing. Now the deeper the sensory point hits – that’s what feels good to me. I don’t have the perfect language for it, but it feels like an unveiling.”