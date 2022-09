The winners of the student open call will exhibit their work at Paris Gare du Nord train station, as well as in a dedicated space at Paris Photo

Now in its sixth year, Carte Blanche is an open call that seeks to uplift emerging talent, forging connections between students and the often impenetrable world of art photography. Initiated by Paris Photo in partnership with Picto Foundation and SNCF Gares & Connexions, the award is open to all MA and BA students throughout Europe.

Today, four laureates have been announced as the winners of this year’s call-out. Sumi Anjuman, Jérémie Danon, Alessandra Leta, and Philip Tsetinis will exhibit their work at Paris Gare du Nord train station, as well as in a dedicated space at Paris Photo, throughout November.

Here, we introduce each of the winners.