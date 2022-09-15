Being there: Gavin Bond goes backstage with the biggest names in 90s fashion

The photographer’s first solo exhibition delves into his archive, presenting unseen images from a time when the supermodel ruled all



In 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, photographer Gavin Bond left New York City. Moving to a log cabin in the woods, and finding himself with rather more time on his hands than usual, the photographer finally did something that he had been meaning to do for years: he began cataloguing his earliest work.

“It was literally thousands and thousands of negatives in ruled folders,” Bond recalls. “I was looking at rolls of film that I hadn’t seen in thirty years, but slowly I edited them down. When I got to the point that I thought it was good enough, I said ‘okay, well, now what do I do?’”. In the end, Bond decided that what he needed was an exhibition.