The esteemed festival of photojournalism hosts 25 exhibitions, each show investigating a critical social and political issue affecting the global community today

Since its first event in 1989, Visa Pour l’Image has established itself as the leading festival of photojournalism in France, if not Europe and beyond. Taking place across 15 days this autumn, from 27 August to 11 September, the 2022 edition is placing its focus on the physical experience once again, after two years of pandemic lockdowns. This year, a total of 25 exhibitions are set to be discovered in venues across the southern French city of Perpignan. Alongside this, a supporting roster of evening screenings, conferences, portfolio reviews and book signings will enrich the programme, filled with conversations about photography, politics and world events.

Among this edition’s exhibitions, an array of global issues are brought into focus. “Visa is connected to the news, so everything in the news is inspiring to the programme,” says Jean-François Leroy, director-general of the festival. The war in Ukraine is represented in several exhibitions, including in a show of Lucas Barioulet’s Visa d’Or award winning Ukraine: The Day-to-Day Experience of War, which includes tender pictures taken on assignment for Le Monde between March and May 2022. And, in a presentation of Mstyslav Chernov & Evgeniy Maloletka’s affecting photographic coverage from Mariupol for the Associated Press.