Land and freedom: Larry Towell’s nine-year document of Mennonite communities

Larry Towell knew little about the Mennonite people when he arrived in the fields of south-west Ontario in the early 90s. Slowly, he befriended the community, and documented their lives for almost a decade

It was in the fields of south-western Ontario – home to Canada’s so-called ‘vegetable belt’ – that documentary photographer Larry Towell first came across the Mennonite community. Once part of an important tobacco-growing region, by the beginning of the 1990s, Ontario’s farms were associated with a host of other labour-intensive crops, for which streams of seasonal workers were often in demand. In Lambton County, where Towell resided on a remote sharecropper farm, small clusters of Mennonites were thus appearing, setting up ramshackle residences on adjacent plots, and bringing with them centuries of knowledge in traditional agriculture.

The history of the Mennonites, whose name derives from that of Dutchman Menno Simons, a 16th-century Roman Catholic priest turned influential Anabaptist leader, is winding and troubled. The group adheres to a strict brand of Christianity, forged in an age when ceaseless religious fervour and its accompanying divisions ravaged much of Europe. As Towell sets out in the preface of his book The Mennonites, first published in 2000 by Phaidon Press, so unpalatable were the principles of Simons’ movement – “based on adult baptism, a strict form of pacifism and the separation of Church and State” – that “several thousand of [its] early members were imprisoned, tortured and killed”.

The persecution to which Mennonite communities were subjected drove their movement underground, rendering it increasingly insular. Persecution also sparked a staggering migration story, which – over the course of 500 years – saw bands of Mennonite churches spread from the Netherlands, spawning offshoots in Switzerland, Germany, France, Poland, Ukraine, Russia, USA, Canada, Mexico, Bolivia, Belize, Argentina and Paraguay. Offshoots bred further offshoots. In 18th-century Canada, one such contingent birthed the Amish, whose experiences have since occupied a far more prominent place in the media-sphere.