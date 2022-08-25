Soho Unlocked: Dougie Wallace captures the heady days of post-lockdown partying

The photographer’s latest body of work, created throughout 2021 as Covid-19 restrictions began to lift, explores yet another area famed for its style and raucous nightlife: London’s Soho. Opening today, Soho Unlocked is on show at Motel Collection Gallery until 02 October. Although, Wallace says, this does not mean that his latest project is complete.

“I’ve been shooting this for more than a year, ever since the unlocking [from Covid-19 restrictions],” the photographer explains in his thick, Glaswegian accent. “I’ll probably do it for another three months, but I could do it for five years.” It’s easy to see why Wallace would be tempted to continue the project, it offers an endless string of memorable faces and moments – neither of which Soho is likely to run short of soon.