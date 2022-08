Presenting her first exhibition in Scotland, the influential photographer reflects on her craft, and her experience as a woman in the “boys’ club” of Japanese post-war photography

“It wasn’t about what I was taking photos of, but how,” says Miyako Ishiuchi. Dressed in a deep plum kimono embroidered with delicate silver flowers, Ishiuchi is speaking ahead of the opening night of her first show in Scotland, at Stills in Edinburgh. The 75-year-old artist discovered the photographic medium at 27, but it wasn’t through cameras or photographs. She was studying textiles, and found that the chemical used to stop the dying process could also be used as a photographic fixer. “I realised that photography was the same as textiles, except you are dyeing paper,” she says. “I loved the darkroom, but you can’t go to the darkroom without taking photos, so I decided to make Yokosuka Story.”

For over ten years, Ishiuchi documented the port city of Yokosuka, home to the largest American naval base in the Pacific. She captured the lingering presence of the US occupation in the signature ‘are, bure, boke’ (grainy, blurry, out of focus) style of post-war Japanese photography. Rape and other violent crimes were widespread in naval ports like Yokosuka, and, as a young woman, Ishiuchi witnessed the violence firsthand. “The scars of adolescence that I sustained there had a big effect on me… You could say that Yokosuka was the starting point for my photography,” she said in an interview with Ocula Magazine in 2021.

Ishiuchi’s current exhibition at Stills – her largest exhibition in the UK to date, which runs until 08 October 2022 – presents three more recent series: Mother’s (2000-05), Hiroshima (2008-ongoing), and Frida (2012). These works marked a departure in Ishiuchi’s practice, from grainy black-and-white documentary shots to still-life photographs that capture the human presence in material possessions of the past.