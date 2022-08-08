Crystal Bennes connects untold histories of nuclear weapons development in the US, and the women behind it

Klara and the Bomb was conceived as a book project from the outset. “Books allow for a completely different kind of agency and engagement, and because this narrative is layered and dense, a book means that you can dip in and out, or spend a bit of time with it and return later,” Bennes says.

Leaning into the complexity of the subject, she and Fransen worked to provide readers with a variety of ways into the story, such as dividing the book into different sections and splitting up the text. “We ended up with alternating sections of what we called ‘poetic images’, which are full bleed colour on satin paper. These are sequenced and grouped as mini stories, each with their own theme and narrative. Interspersed with that we have text pages on an uncoated paper which have more ‘illustrative’ images in black and white.” It’s a design that “allows space for ambiguity,” she adds, while also providing a clear structure to follow.

“Photographic image-making has been put into the service of some heinous behaviour.”

In the end, Bennes says, this book is about making connections between histories, people, places and modes of thinking that wouldn’t naturally be placed together. “Connections including the fact that the computers we use today almost certainly wouldn’t exist were it not for military interest and investment,” she says. She also wants people to reflect on the role of photography, because “photographic image-making has been put into the service of some heinous behaviour.”

And finally, she says, she wants people to realise just how many women were involved in developing, fabricating and operating these computers. “More crucially, though, I hope people realise that just because women were involved in this work, and that their work has been suppressed, it does not mean they should be celebrated as feminist heroes. The work these women did had serious and damaging consequences in the real world, and I cannot talk about them without talking about the appalling impact of their work.” Told through the prism of one woman’s life, Klara and the Bomb ultimately works to illuminate an eclipsed side of history – a side wilfully, tellingly absent from so many other versions.