Gilford’s latest exhibition captures the love and resilience of a community that provides a safe space from the white patriarchal norms of the mainstream rodeo

Luke Gilford spent his childhood in the rodeo. His father was a champion and judge in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, and they would travel all over southwest America for competitions. But as he got older, Gilford began to recognise the misogyny and racism that was rife in these spaces, and as a queer person, he never felt like he belonged.

In 2016, he discovered the International Gay Rodeo Association (IGRA). It was “like uncovering a shining beacon of hope,” he says. Founded in 1985, the organisation provides a space for all competitors – regardless of sexual and gender identity – to compete without discrimination.

On show until 28 August at New York’s SN37 Gallery, Gilford’s latest show National Anthem presents over five years of documentation of LGBTQ+ cowboy and cowgirl communities in North America. Warm and tender, the huge portraits hang proudly across two floors of the gallery, refusing the neglect and dismissal that many of Gilford participants may have experienced.

Here, Gilford tells us about his connection to the rodeo, and why this community is so important to him.