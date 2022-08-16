Books to take note of this summer

“What is love for black boys in the context of a world that does not think black life, and black boys, beautiful?” asks Ashon T Crawley, an author and academic, in an essay punctuating Shikeith’s first monograph, Notes towards Becoming a Spill. “What is love when the very possibility of finding joy in another black boy is considered to be that which makes you abominable, shameful, and thus, the opposite of anything beautiful?” He continues, reliving his first experience of love, fractured by the anxieties “of doctrine and theology” and the teachings of the Blackpentecostal Church, which later rejected Crawley when he came out.

The essay explores vulnerability, tenderness and joy relating to queerness – themes that are central to the arresting studio portraits of Black male subjects that compose the book. Indeed, the figures glisten with sweat and tears, their meditative expressions and the references to Christianity imbuing the scenes with a religious, almost surreal quality. However, in a marked subversion of the Blackpentecostal Church’s rejection of Crawley’s sexuality, in Shikeith’s portraits, Black men’s erotic potential is excavated and “intangible presences that haunt their bodies and psyches” exorcised.