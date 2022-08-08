Facing Life: Documenting life after incarceration in California

A collaboration between photographer Brandon Tauszik and journalist Pendarvis Harshaw, this multimedia project follows eight people as they re-enter society after decades behind bars

In April 1992, Travielle Pope took to the streets along with thousands of others following the acquittal of four LAPD officers from charges related to the beating of Rodney King. Pope attacked a man with a wooden board, who later died from his injuries. He was convicted of first-degree murder and, at age 17, was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

In 2018, after 26 years behind bars, Pope was released due to California’s revised sentencing laws. Over the course of two decades, between 1985 and 2006, the state’s prison population had tripled. Rising from 50,000 to 173,000 inmates, its capacity reached almost 200 percent of its intended design. In 2011, the Supreme Court ruled that this overcrowding violated prisoners’ constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment. The state was ordered to reduce its prison population by a target of 137.5 percent. This resulted in the slow release of people behind bars, many of whom were adults serving life sentences for crimes committed when they were young.