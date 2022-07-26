In sharing her experience of postpartum depression Rachel Papo allows others to do the same

When Rachel Papo gave birth to her second child in 2013, her world turned dark. Instead of the anticipated joy new mothers are expected to feel, she experienced the reverse: severe anxiety and suffocating fear. Papo recognised her postpartum symptoms immediately because she’d been there before, following the birth of her first child in 2010. “Postpartum depression, for me at least, was a state of complete helplessness, a steady psychological and physical decline and an identity crisis,” reflects Papo. While often shrugged off as ‘baby blues’, postpartum depression is a serious condition. It is estimated to affect at least one in seven new mothers. Yet despite its prevalence, the illness still carries a stigma.

In 2015, almost two years after her son was born, Papo explored the idea of creating a project about her postpartum experience, hoping to shed light on this deeply misunderstood issue. Initially, she returned to the reservoir of text messages and emails she’d sent during that period, along with the photographs she made on her phone. But her focus soon shifted outward as she thought about other mothers who have gone through – or were going through – a similar experience. Living in Berlin at the time, Papo posted an ad on a Facebook group for ex-pats inviting mothers to partake in the project; to her surprise, women began responding immediately.