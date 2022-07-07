Moe Suzuki visualises her father’s experience of losing his sight

Suzuki’s latest book is titled Sokohi: a Japanese word used to describe visual impairment that translates as ‘shadow at the bottom’

Some 16 years ago, Moe Suzuki’s father was diagnosed with glaucoma. He had worked as an editor for over 30 years, and kept journals for most of his life. Over time, the disease caused his eyesight to slowly deteriorate; the condition was erasing a life that was once surrounded and nourished by books.

When he was first diagnosed, “I rarely noticed how poorly he could see, as he was quite active,” says Suzuki. In 2018, the Tokyo-based photographer decided to move in with her father. She began to notice his struggle with daily tasks, such as reading, discerning sugar from salt, and shaving his beard. But it was one particular morning that struck a chord. “[My father] asked me to pass his tea cup, and I held it towards him. Instead of grabbing the cup, he just grasped the air,” Suzuki remembers. “I was quite shocked.”